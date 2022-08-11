About the Role

The KYC Executive Officer is the key leadership role in the organisation, they have overall responsibility for ensuring the organisation successfully represents, facilitates and amplifies the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria.

KYC and YACVic consider that being an Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under section 26 and/or section 28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Therefore, this position is only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.

About KYC

The Koorie Youth Council (KYC) is the representative body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria. Guided by an Executive of 15 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people and our state-wide members, KYC values the diversity and strength of young people as decision-makers. KYC advocates to government and community to advance the rights and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. By hosting events like the annual Koorie Youth Summit, KYC brings Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people together to amplify their voices for social change.

About Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic)

Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic) is the peak body and leading policy advocate on young people’s issues in Victoria. YACVic’s vision is that the rights of young people in Victoria are respected, and they are active, visible and valued in their communities. YACVic is an independent, for-purpose, member-driven organisation that represents young people (aged 12–25 years) and the sector that works with them.

YACVic provides additional targeted advocacy and services through our key services, YACVic Rural and the Youth Disability Advocacy Service, and our auspice partners, the Koorie Youth Council and the Victorian Student Representative Council.

About You

To be successful in this role you will:

Driven by excellence and a willingness to challenge and be challenged

Have a collaborative approach to all aspects of the role

Be an initiator, with clear ideas and the ability to implement them

Respectful communicator - able to develop a rapport with a wide range of people

Politically and commercially astute

What We Offer

Generous terms and benefits

Flexible, disability friendly, family friendly, rainbow friendly

Deadly and fun work culture, with a social purpose, in a fully accessible Melbourne CBD office

Diversity, working with a dynamic group of youth organisations that includes YACVic, YACVic Rural and Youth Disability Advocacy Service

High degree of collegial support & sector-leading professional development

YACVic is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for this position. YACVic promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children and young people, including those with a disability, those who are Aboriginal or those from refugee or migrant backgrounds.

For further information please contact Caroline Kell of Blak Wattle Coaching and Consulting on 0422 621 454 or info@carolinekell.com.au using the subject line: Executive Officer enquiry via EthicalJobs.

A position description is attached.