The KYC Executive Officer is the key leadership role in the organisation, they have overall responsibility for ensuring the organisation successfully represents, facilitates and amplifies the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria.
KYC and YACVic consider that being an Aboriginal or a Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under section 26 and/or section 28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Therefore, this position is only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants.
The Koorie Youth Council (KYC) is the representative body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria. Guided by an Executive of 15 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people and our state-wide members, KYC values the diversity and strength of young people as decision-makers. KYC advocates to government and community to advance the rights and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. By hosting events like the annual Koorie Youth Summit, KYC brings Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people together to amplify their voices for social change.
Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic) is the peak body and leading policy advocate on young people’s issues in Victoria. YACVic’s vision is that the rights of young people in Victoria are respected, and they are active, visible and valued in their communities. YACVic is an independent, for-purpose, member-driven organisation that represents young people (aged 12–25 years) and the sector that works with them.
YACVic provides additional targeted advocacy and services through our key services, YACVic Rural and the Youth Disability Advocacy Service, and our auspice partners, the Koorie Youth Council and the Victorian Student Representative Council.
YACVic is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for this position. YACVic promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children and young people, including those with a disability, those who are Aboriginal or those from refugee or migrant backgrounds.
For further information please contact Caroline Kell of Blak Wattle Coaching and Consulting on 0422 621 454 or info@carolinekell.com.au using the subject line: Executive Officer enquiry via EthicalJobs.
