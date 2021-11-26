Job Summary
- Sydney • Woolloomooloo
- Job posted on: 26th Nov 2021
- Applications close:
MYAN NSW is the state wide multicultural youth-specialist organisation. We support young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds to build the skills, knowledge and networks they need to be active participants in Australian society. We work towards a society where all young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds are connected, influential and valued.
MYAN NSW engages, connects and builds the capacity of the sector to meet the needs of young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds effectively. It develops strategies, tools and resources that support a targeted approach to youth settlement.
MYAN NSW also engages in NSW policy work as well as national policy work through MYAN Australia, Australia’s national peak body representing multicultural youth issues. MYAN NSW is the recognised NSW representative of MYAN Australia.
We provide a flexible working environment, additional leave provisions and a supportive close-knit team at our Woolloomooloo office.
The MYAN NSW Executive Officer upholds the Code of Conduct and drives the delivery of the strategic objectives of MYAN NSW in the following ways:
As the Multicultural youth-specialist lead: supporting the sector to respond to the needs of young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds through advocacy, influencing policy and amplifying the voice of young people. . This role will lead the organisation to drive and maintain key relationships with MYAN NSW networks, MYAN Australia, peak bodies and government.
Through organisational leadership: developing and leading the team in implementing the plans and priorities identified to achieve strategic outcomes set by the board, and overseeing the delivery of youth settlement and multicultural youth development activities.
By growing MYAN NSW: building organisational strategy, efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability through data and evidence; consolidating organisational systems and processes; and diversifying income streams.
A detailed Position Description is attached.