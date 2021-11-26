MYAN NSW is the state wide multicultural youth-specialist organisation. We support young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds to build the skills, knowledge and networks they need to be active participants in Australian society. We work towards a society where all young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds are connected, influential and valued.

MYAN NSW engages, connects and builds the capacity of the sector to meet the needs of young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds effectively. It develops strategies, tools and resources that support a targeted approach to youth settlement.

MYAN NSW also engages in NSW policy work as well as national policy work through MYAN Australia, Australia’s national peak body representing multicultural youth issues. MYAN NSW is the recognised NSW representative of MYAN Australia.

We provide a flexible working environment, additional leave provisions and a supportive close-knit team at our Woolloomooloo office.

The role

The MYAN NSW Executive Officer upholds the Code of Conduct and drives the delivery of the strategic objectives of MYAN NSW in the following ways:

As the Multicultural youth-specialist lead: supporting the sector to respond to the needs of young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds through advocacy, influencing policy and amplifying the voice of young people. . This role will lead the organisation to drive and maintain key relationships with MYAN NSW networks, MYAN Australia, peak bodies and government.

Through organisational leadership: developing and leading the team in implementing the plans and priorities identified to achieve strategic outcomes set by the board, and overseeing the delivery of youth settlement and multicultural youth development activities.

By growing MYAN NSW: building organisational strategy, efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability through data and evidence; consolidating organisational systems and processes; and diversifying income streams.

Role requirements

Genuine commitment to social justice related to multicultural young people and a sound understanding of the issues affecting young people from refugee and migrant communities.

Minimum five years of experience working in multicultural youth development, youth settlement, or advocacy in the youth and/or settlement sector.

Demonstrated experience in managing and developing a high performing team.

Demonstrated experience in the implementation and operational delivery of community programs, including budget and financial management, adherence to relevant policies and procedures, work plans and reporting requirements.

Strong working knowledge of policy frameworks applicable to youth and settlement services in NSW.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with demonstrated success engaging with and presenting to a wide range of government and senior stakeholders (including advocacy experience), as well as frontline youth and settlement workers and young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds.

Well-developed research, analytical and conceptual thinking skills and evidence-based practice.

Demonstrated effectiveness in managing a diverse portfolio of work activities, juggling priorities and meeting deadlines.

Computer literacy across the Microsoft suite, databases and cloud-based collaboration tools.

Tertiary qualifications in a relevant field (such as education, social science, psychology) or equivalent experience.

A detailed Position Description is attached.