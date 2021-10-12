Family Violence Outreach Support Worker

Job Summary
Flat Out is a state-wide advocacy and support service for women (cisgender and transgender) and other trans and gender diverse people (and children in their care) who have been criminalised. We are an independent, not-for-profit, community-based organisation that aims to prevent people from entering and returning to prison. We provide outreach support to Victorian prisons and work with those who have experienced incarceration, homelessness, family violence, mental health, and alcohol and other drug use.
Flat Out receives government funding and project funds from various sources to provide high-quality, innovative, and effective services and advocacy. We are committed to providing support at the highest professional standard and within a holistic person-focused, proactive, feminist, de-carceral, and advocacy framework.
Flat Out leads and participates in research and education to the broader community about a person’s right to live free from trauma, injustice and violence, and the issues that occur for women (cisgender and transgender) and other trans and gender diverse people (and children in their care) in the criminal justice system.
Flat Out is a feminist organisation that seeks to be accessible and accountable to women, non-binary and gender diverse people with lived experience of criminalisation. A volunteer Board provides strategic oversight and governance. We maintain a strong voice in the prison abolition movement in Australia and are positioned as a socially and economically viable alternative to prison.
The position is funded through the Policing Family Violence: Changing the Story project, an integrated project working at the intersection of interpersonal and state-based gender violence. The project works specifically to respond to harm related to family violence policing and to intervene in and prevent criminalisation of survivors.
The Policing Family Violence: Changing the Story project provides specialist legal assistance, casework, and other support to people impacted by family violence policing. It also works to drive collaborative, sector-based strategic advocacy for police accountability, and to build capability within the legal sector to improve responses to survivors.
This position will work closely with other Flat Out program staff, reporting to the Advocacy Coordinator – Policing and Family Violence, and will work closely with workers at partner organisations including the Police Accountability Project (Flemington & Kensington Community Legal Centre), the Law & Advocacy Centre for Women, Inner Melbourne Community Legal and St Kilda Legal Service where appropriate.
The Family Violence Outreach Support Worker works independently, under limited direction, and assists in the development of operational policies and practices. A high level of personal skill is required.
Based in Lonsdale Street, Melbourne. Some flexible working arrangements at partner organisations may be negotiated.
This position will require some travel to attend meetings, outreach, training etc.
Travel costs will be reimbursed. If a private car is used, then comprehensive insurance is required.
For further information please contact Lauren - advocacy@flatout.org.au, using the subject line: Family Violence Outreach Support Worker enquiry via EthicalJobs.