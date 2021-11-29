About the Koorie Youth Council (KYC)

The Koorie Youth Council (KYC) is the representative body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria. Guided by an Executive of 15 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people and our state-wide members, KYC values the diversity and strength of young people as decision-makers. KYC advocates to government and community to advance the rights and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. By hosting events like the annual Koorie Youth Summit, KYC brings Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people together to amplify their voices for social change.

The KYC is auspiced by the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria.

About the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria (YACVic)

The Youth Affairs Council of Victoria Inc. (YACVic) is the peak body and leading policy advocate on young people's issues in Victoria. YACVic’s vision is that that the rights of young people in Victoria are respected, and they are active, visible and valued in their communities.

About the role

The Policy & Advocacy Officer position is a key role within KYC, responsible for developing KYC’s policy responses, and supporting and contributing to KYC’s systemic advocacy across a range of issues important to the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people.

The successful candidate will work closely with the KYC leadership team and young KYC Executive to develop and lead key policy and advocacy initiatives. For more information about KYC’s advocacy, go to https://www.ngaga-djiproject.org.au/

You will enjoy:

A flexible, culturally safe, disability friendly, family friendly and fun work culture,

A high degree of autonomy and collegial support,

Sector-leading professional development,

A new Melbourne CBD office.

YACVic is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People from diverse backgrounds and with disabilities are encouraged to apply for this position. YACVic promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children and young people, including those with a disability, those who are Aboriginal or those from refugee or migrant backgrounds.

If you have any questions about the role, please contact Indi Clarke, KYC Executive Officer on 0427 461 800 or email indi@koorieyouth.org.au using the subject line: Policy & Advocacy Officer enquiry via EthicalJobs.

A position description is attached.