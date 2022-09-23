Header

Ethical Jobs Logo

We found 7 Jobs at Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation

Email me more jobs like this.

Daily

Search results

Public Health Medical Officer

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Flexible work arrangements available. Tax concessions for Not For Profits to increase take home pay. Above National Employment Standards Award entitlements.

Principal Policy Advisor

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Full Time & Part Time options. Tax concessions for Not For Profits to increase take home pay. Above National Employment Standards Award entitlements.

Senior Policy Officer

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Full Time & Part Time options. Tax concessions for Not For Profits to increase take home pay. Above National Employment Standards Award entitlements.

Policy Officer

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Full Time & Part Time options. Tax concessions for Not For Profits to increase take home pay. Above National Employment Standards Award entitlements.

Rainbow Mob Inclusion Officer

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Flexible work arrangements available. Tax concessions for Not For Profits to increase take home pay. Above National Employment Standards Award entitlements.

4 days left to apply

Communications and Membership Manager - NATSIAACC

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Promote membership and manage relations with Member organisations of NATSIAACC and manage our communications with Members, Government, sector stakeholders and the media.

2 days left to apply

Policy and Advocacy Manager - NATSIAACC

Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation
Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation's logo
Job location

Melbourne

 > Collingwood

Wonderful opportunity to join a new and growing organisation, the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Ageing and Aged Care Council.

2 days left to apply

Email me more jobs like this.

Daily
Create a job alert