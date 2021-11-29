KYC Senior Project Officer - Youth Justice Voice Initiative

About the Koorie Youth Council (KYC)

The Koorie Youth Council (KYC) is the representative body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria. Guided by an Executive of 15 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people and our state-wide members, KYC values the diversity and strength of young people as decision-makers. KYC advocates to government and community to advance the rights and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. By hosting events like the annual Koorie Youth Summit, KYC brings Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people together to amplify their voices for social change.

The KYC is auspiced by the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria.

About the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria (YACVic)

The Youth Affairs Council of Victoria Inc. (YACVic) is the peak body and leading policy advocate on young people's issues in Victoria. YACVic’s vision is that that the rights of young people in Victoria are respected, and they are active, visible and valued in their communities.

About the role

A key aspect of KYC’s work is to advocate and work towards improving youth participation practices within the Youth Justice system.

KYC has been funded to deliver the Amplifying the Voice project, to develop a strength-based youth participatory framework that will provide an ongoing mechanism for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people to be heard within the Victorian Youth Justice system.

The successful candidate for this Senior Project Officer role will lead the project, working closely with the KYC leadership team, and building on current and previous work of KYC, including the ground breaking Ngaga-dji project. They will undertake research, conduct workshops and consultations, and work collaboratively with key stakeholders within the Aboriginal community sector and Youth Justice sector.

For more information about KYC’s key work in relation to this initiative, please go to https://www.ngaga-djiproject.org.au/

You will enjoy:

A flexible, culturally safe, disability friendly, family friendly and fun work culture,

A high degree of autonomy and collegial support,

Sector-leading professional development,

A Melbourne CBD office.

YACVic is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People with disabilities and from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply for this position. YACVic promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children and young people, including those with a disability, those who are Aboriginal or those from refugee or migrant backgrounds.

If you have any questions about the role, please contact Indi Clarke, KYC Executive Officer on 0427 461 800 or email indi@koorieyouth.org.au using the subject line: KYC Senior Project Officer - Youth Justice Voice Initiative enquiry via EthicalJobs.

A position description is attached.