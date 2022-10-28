About the role

Penrith Women’s Health Centre (PWHC) is looking to recruit a qualified and experienced Medical Practitioner with a genuine interest in Women’s Health, to work from our beautiful new health and wellbeing social enterprise hub in Lethbridge Street Penrith.

Tired of working under the pressure of high-volume 15 minute appointments?

All PWHC services are provided through a client-centred, trauma-informed, culturally appropriate model of care, with time for longer appointments to meet women’s needs.

The role is initially funded to 30 June 2023, with an expectation of extension subject to ongoing funding.

The successful applicant will initially work part time, up to 28 hours per fortnight, with days and hours negotiable for the right applicant. There is an expectation that as demand for clinical services grow, increased hours will be offered to enable clinical healthcare services to be offered 5 days per week (Monday to Friday).

It is a condition of employment in the role that the successful applicant is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will comply with PWHC’s COVID safe plans.

About Working with Penrith Women’s Health Centre

PWHC has recently relocated to new premises in Lethbridge Street, and are in the process of establishing a beautifully renovated health and wellbeing social enterprise hub for women in the Penrith area.

The premises will soon offer a range of indoor and outdoor spaces, site-wide wifi, hot-desks, onsite-café/meeting/wellness centre where you can connect with colleagues, and where clients can access a range of health and wellbeing services in a fresh, safe, convenient, inviting and empowering environment. The site has easy access to all-day parking and public transport.

The organisation has undergone considerable change in the past 18 months, including an organisational restructure and a complete digital transformation embracing a range of the latest cloud-based software applications which enables our team members to work smarter, not harder, and reach more clients in need of our services.

PWHC provides all team members with fully funded independent external professional supervision, free 24/7 confidential Employee Assistance Program, as well as an annual subscription to the Calm App, plus up to $1,500 per year for professional development.

If you are looking for a new challenge and would like to become part of creating something special, working in a dynamic and supportive team, and are interested in contributing to building a positive workplace culture, please apply now.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

If you wish to know more about the role please contact Kath Skinner (PWHC CEO) via email (Kath.Skinner@pwhc.org.au), using the subject line: Medical Practitioner enquiry via EthicalJobs.

If you wish to know more about the recruitment and selection process, please contact Dayle Schirripa via email (staffingandsafetysolutions@gmail.com).

Please note that applications will be assessed as they are received, with the selection process running concurrently with this advertisement. Final appointment may be made prior to the closing date, so please apply ASAP. We are aiming to appoint as soon as possible.

A position description is attached.