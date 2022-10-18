Aboriginal Policy Officer (Identified)

Flexible role –fully negotiable for full or part time, days, hours, and location

Salary range: SCHADS 7.1 – 8.2

This newly created position is Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander identified and is an exciting opportunity for a domestic and family violence expert who is passionate about reducing family violence and abuse against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and children. We are looking for someone to join our team and make a difference, with particular work to be done on Closing The Gap Target 13 and Recommendation 13 from the 2019 NSW Domestic Violence Death Review Team report.

If you can bring a knowledge of family violence, as well as strong relationships and connections to Aboriginal-controlled organisations and workers in the DFV sector, this is an ideal role for you. In return, we will provide flexibility with days, hours and location to suit you, as well a supportive team and access to regular cultural supervision with an external mentor/supervisor of your choice.

As a peak body, DVNSW is responsible for driving systemic change across society and governments and supporting our members through advocacy and capacity building. With over 130 members, we work as a collaborative and passionate team to end gendered violence across the state. An important advocacy priority in the DVNSW 2021-2024 Strategic Plan is for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to live safely and free from gendered violence. This position will help us with achieving that.

THE ROLE

The Aboriginal Policy Officer will support the NSW Government’s implementation of Closing The Gap Recommendation 13, through supporting policy and practice development, and law reform by connecting specialist expertise in domestic and family violence to the NSW and Federal Governments. Additionally, the role will support Recommendation 13 from the 2019 NSW Domestic Violence Death Review Team report to support the NSW Government, in partnership with Aboriginal communities and organisations, to develop a framework to prevent and respond to violence in Aboriginal families and communities.

As a newly established role the responsibilities and work plan of the Aboriginal Policy Officer will be flexible with capacity to evolve and respond to issues, demands and feedback from key stakeholders.

Role responsibilities are anticipated to include the following:

Establish a Community of Practice amongst Aboriginal workers in the DFV sector to reduce isolation, build capacity and connections and increase job retention.

Provide intentional support for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander specialist DFV workforce, including face-to-face regional visits across NSW, where possible.

Provide dedicated support for the DVNSW Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s’ Steering committee.

Recruit, manage, lead and mentor a Policy Officer (Aboriginal Identified).

Act as a conduit of information between the specialist domestic and family violence sector and government.

Support consultation undertaken by NSW Government and other stakeholders with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and specialists.

Provide advice and information to various departments within the NSW Government, and Federal Government where appropriate, on DFV related issues.

Support governments in the implementation of work to reduce and prevent DFV under the associated plans including the National Plan to reduce violence against women and their children and Closing the Gap Target 13.

Support DVNSW to develop an Aboriginal cultural framework and hold DVNSW to account as we seek to work in a culturally informed manner.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

To be suitable for this role, you would need:

Extensive knowledge and understanding of NSW Aboriginal communities, particularly in relation to the impact of family violence on Aboriginal women and children.

Comprehensive understanding of the determinants, dynamics, and impact of violence against women and children.

Strong knowledge of domestic and family violence service delivery within diverse communities.

Experience successfully building relationships and collaborating with multiple stakeholders including Aboriginal Controlled organisations, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers, communities and government.

Ability to support consultation with Aboriginal communities and Government and other stakeholders.

Time management, flexibility and ability to work autonomously and as part of a team.

Experience facilitation groups with a broad range of stakeholders.

Capacity to understand and manage complex and competing internal and external stakeholder needs, working collaboratively with many stakeholders.

Skills and confidence in delivering verbal presentations to a range of stakeholders.

DESIRABLE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Experience preparing reports and submissions on outcomes, initiatives and recommendations following consultation.

Experience in formulating policy positions within a broad and complex framework.

Experience in managing regular and ongoing engagement with state government representatives.

Proven ability to build strong relationships with external stakeholders to achieve project objectives (e.g. Department of Communities and Justice, Ministry of Health, peak bodies and service providers).

Skills and experience in leading, managing, and mentoring staff.

Demonstrated skill and experience in undertaking end-to-end project management, including planning, implementation and coordination of project milestones and deliverables.

Experience managing program reporting related to government grants, organisational impact and outcome reporting.

Skills in establishing and facilitating Communities of Practice, consultations and group discussions.

Understanding of the NSW government policy environment.

Skills using Microsoft Office and Microsoft Outlook.

Flexible and adaptable to work outside of core hours.

A sense of humour.

OUR CULTURE AND BENEFITS

In return for your skills and commitment, DVNSW offers you the opportunity to:

Access regular cultural supervision with an external mentor/supervisor of your choice.

Maximise your earnings with salary packaging available.

Work for purpose as part of a collaborative, hardworking and high performing team.

Enjoy the flexibility to choose the days and hours that suit you whether working from home or our bright, open-plan, pet-friendly office just a short walk from Central or Redfern station.

Access to Employee Support and Wellbeing Programs, professional development and mentoring.

WHO ARE WE?

DVNSW is the peak body for specialist domestic and family violence services in New South Wales. We work to eliminate domestic and family violence through leadership of the specialist DFV sector and the NSW policy environment, promoting best practice in early identification, responses, and primary prevention.

We care deeply about creating a workplace where our team members feel valued, respected, and empowered. We live and work by our values we're all about creating better experiences – for our members and for each other. We work hard to create a safe and inclusive environment for all and are committed to providing equal opportunity regardless of gender identity, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or life stage.

https://www.dvnsw.org.au/

OUR VISION

Women, families and communities in NSW live free from violence, have equal rights, equal opportunities and the freedom to reach their potential.

Enquiries about this role should be directed to Kimme Shaw on hr@dvnsw.org.au, using the subject line Aboriginal Policy Officer or via phone on 02 9698 9777.

A position description is attached.