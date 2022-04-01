Members Rights Officer - Contract - SA

12 Month Fixed Term Contract

UNITED WORKERS’ UNION

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated individuals to work in our Member Rights Team in SA on a 12month fixed term contract.

ABOUT UNITED WORKERS’ UNION

United Workers’ Union is a powerful member-led union whose sole purpose is to serve the collective interests of members in workplaces and communities by winning significant and long-lasting gains. The Union is driving change by growing union membership, developing leadership amongst our members, encouraging active member participation in the union, building and enforcing standards in our sectors, and campaigning both politically and in the community.

As a union with a proudly diverse membership, we are committed to equity and inclusion; and continuing to build a union that is truly representative of the workers we cover. We encourage applications from people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, LGBTIQ people and women.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide industrial advice over the phone to members on a range of matters relating to their employment

Support members in making grievances, enforcing employment entitlements, and responding to performance and conduct matters;

Represent members and the union in collective and individual meetings;

Centre the member’s experience, and ensure your work contributes to achieving the Objects of the Union

Ensure that the Union’s values of equity, diversity and inclusion are upheld and promoted.

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA

A Member Rights Officer demonstrates:

A passion and drive to improve workers’ lives and achieve the goals of the Union.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to communicate effectively in different contexts and environments.

The ability to build and maintain relationships with union members and, as required, employer representatives.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

The ability to manage and prioritise multiple tasks, including under time constraints.

The ability to develop new skills.

An ability to participate in the unions political and social justice agenda;

Valid Drivers Licence.

DESIRABLE SELECTION CRITERIA

The Member Rights Officer may also demonstrate:

Practical experience in the field of Industrial Relations;

The ability to interpret and analyse legal information such as legislation, awards or agreements;

Experience, including as a volunteer, in the union movement or other social justice movements or organisations.

To perform this job, you will also be required to have or obtain and maintain:

Right of Entry Permits; and

Immunisation against COVID-19 or have a medical exemption

REMUNERATION

An attractive remuneration package will be offered to the successful applicant, which will include:

Salary commensurate with demonstrated skills and experience;

16% superannuation;

6 weeks annual leave plus 25% leave loading

For further information about the role, please email hr@unitedworkers.org.au using the subject line: Members Rights Officer - Contract - SA enquiry via EthicalJobs.