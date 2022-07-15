Domestic Family Violence Specialist (Aboriginal Focus) - Nepean Blue Mountains Region

Looking for a role with maximum flexibility and want to make a difference to the lives of Aboriginal women and children in the Nepean Blue Mountains regions who have been impacted by domestic violence?

Penrith Women’s Health Centre is looking to fill a vacancy in the Domestic and Family Violence Specialist (Aboriginal Focus) role within the Nepean Blue Mountains Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (NBMWDVCAS).

The Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) Specialist (Aboriginal Focus) exercises a high degree of autonomy and provides high-level advice regarding how to ensure the WDVCAS is relevant, accessible and responsive to Aboriginal women and their children.

In addition to core Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy service activities, the Aboriginal Focus Worker will engage in community engagement and/or outreach activities, several days per week.

This position will require the successful applicant to undertake community-based work with vulnerable groups. It is a condition of employment in the Aboriginal Focus Workers role that the successful applicant is vaccinated for COVID-19.

Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification. An Aboriginal person is defined under section 4 (1) of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW) as a person who:

(a) is a member of the Aboriginal race of Australia, and

(b) identifies as an Aboriginal person, and

(c) is accepted by the Aboriginal community as an Aboriginal person.

This position is open to applicants from the Aboriginal community and the Provider should be satisfied in relation to all three elements of this definition.

The Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Program aims to:

Provide a best practice, specialist, trauma-informed model of service delivery across NSW for women affected by domestic and family violence; Provide consistent, effective and timely threat assessment, safety planning, case coordination, referrals and other support to women and their children referred through the Central Referral Point and other referral sources; Ensure an integrated response to women assessed as ‘at serious threat’ of injury or death due to domestic and family violence by working collaboratively with government and non-government partners through Safety Action Meetings; Provide women experiencing domestic and family violence with information, advocacy, referrals and support throughout the court process, particularly in regard to Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs); and Provide evidence-based contributions to policy and legal reform in relation to domestic and family violence

The mission of the Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Program (WDVCAP) is to contribute to a society where women and children live free from violence. The program recognises the disproportionate impact of domestic and family violence on women. The paramount consideration in the Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service is the safety and dignity of women and children, who are disproportionately impacted by domestic and family violence.

The successful applicant will enjoy the benefits of PWHC’s flexible working arrangements which include maximum flexibility with start & finish times and breaks, and support to work from your home office several days per week.

The role is funded to 30 June 2024, with an expectation that it will be extended subject to ongoing funding.

The successful applicant will ideally work full time 38 hrs per week. Applicants looking for part time (job share) arrangements may be considered by negotiation.

PWHC provides all team members with fully funded monthly professional supervision with an independent external supervisor of your choice (in paid work time), free 24/7 confidential Employee Assistance Program, as well as an annual subscription to the Calm App, plus up to $1,500 per year for professional development.

If you are looking for a new challenge and would like to become part of a dynamic team and contribute to building a positive workplace culture and make PWHC a great place to work, please apply now.

Please note that applications will be assessed as they are received, with the selection process running concurrently with this advertisement. Final appointment may be made prior to the closing date as listed, so please apply ASAP. We are aiming to appoint as soon as possible.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

If you wish to know more about the role please contact Anna Hanson (Acting Manager – Nepean Blue Mountains Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service) via email (Anna.WDVCAS@pwhc.org.au using the subject line: Domestic Family Violence Specialist - Nepean Blue Mountains Region enquiry via EthicalJobs).

If you wish to know more about the recruitment and selection process, please contact Dayle Schirripa via email (staffingandsafetysolutions@gmail.com).

A position description is attached.