Chief Executive Officer - NASCA

Job Summary
- Job posted on: 10th Nov 2021
- Applications close:
This is a First Nation Australians targeted position
NASCA is an Indigenous governed and led national youth organisation that has facilitated education for thousands of First Nations young people since 1995.
While having a history of community development through sport and recreation, NASCA now works across sectors, including the creative arts, education, health and well-being, delivering culturally connected evidence-based programs and learning support to improve educational outcomes and empower First Nations young people of all genders to fulfil their potential.
You will continue the strong leadership and operational delivery of the outgoing CEO of 10 years, working with the board to influence strategy and develop initiatives for growth, innovation and improvement to ensure NASCA’s future, culture and continued achievement of organisation goals.
In addition to day to day leadership, representation and overall management of the organisation, you will:
You will identify as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and you’ll have developed your career and reputation as an inspirational leader within the not for profit, education, youth work or community sectors.
With unwavering focus on social equality for First Nation Australians, your executive management experience and proven capability to lead through ongoing reform, growth and increasing competition will be key to your success. You’ll be able to demonstrate your experience in:
If you’re motivated to make a real difference in the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people, please send your CV together with a cover letter tellingus about yourself, as well as providing your responses to the ‘Skills Required’ section above.
Submit your application by clicking apply now. Alternatively, to discuss or if you have specific questions, please call Louise Furlong on 02 8243 0570.
Please note there is no formal closing date for this role, if you are interested we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.