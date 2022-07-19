CEO - Akeyulerre Healing Centre - Alice Springs

About Akeyulerre:

Akeyulerre, an Arrernte-run community and cultural centre in Alice Springs, was established by Arrernte elders and community leaders in 2000 as a place for Arrernte people to practice and celebrate their culture and pass it on to the next generations.

Akeyulerre’s programs, which have been developed in accordance with the vision and direction of the elders, include social enterprises in traditional healing and bush products, a bush camp program for families, a men’s program and a cultural archive; all delivered at a vibrant community centre that supports Arrernte families, elders and children.

The organisation is at an exciting point in its history, with a new purpose-built facility due to open in September 2022 bringing new possibilities to support Arrernte people and provide income and employment opportunities. The new facility has been designed by Arrernte people working with a local architect, and includes private spaces for Arrernte programs to continue; and spaces to welcome visitors and share Arrernte culture.

Akeyelerre is financially stable with a strong and committed Board; has a core staff of around 16 plus a large contingent of casual staff; and an annual budget circa $1.8M with assets of $5M.

About the Opportunity:

This is an opportunity to join an extraordinary ‘living culture’ organisation that is a rich source of pride, energy and optimism, at a significant point in its growth.

The CEO has responsibility for the strategic, financial and governance well-being of the organisation, as well as the oversight of all Akeyulerre’s programs, focusing on planning and team development, and ensuring that the programs are well funded, sustainable and delivering on their objectives as established by the directors.

Initially, listening and establishing trust and relationships will be critical, in the exciting context of exploring how the Board’s vision and priorities can be realised through the move to the new facilities. This process will be a key focus for the first 6-12 months and will rely strongly on engaging staff and community, and developing opportunities in a measured and sustainable way.

About You:

This fascinating opportunity needs a CEO with excellent cross-cultural skills, demonstrated capability in supporting and developing capabilities of others, and a commitment to delivering the vision and priorities of the Board, elders and Arrernte families.

You’ll have all the usual CEO capabilities in strategy, financial management, governance and compliance; ideally with relevant qualifications in community development, social sciences, education or business management and previous experience working in an Australian indigenous culture. You will be a respectful, understanding and adaptable leader, combining practical, pragmatic and hands-on leadership with strong community development capabilities and a lot of heart!

This key role will require someone who can walk alongside the Board, listen to and learn from the elders, build trust and deliver on agreed priorities; while maintaining a warm, supportive and empowering culture within the centre.

The Benefits

This role has high potential for a unique cultural and professional experience in a positive and stable context.

An appealing salary package includes a base salary circa $102-105k, salary sacrifice opportunities, plus superannuation, generous leave provisions and relocation assistance.

