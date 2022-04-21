Chief Executive Officer - Waltja Tjutangku Palyapayi Aboriginal Corporation - Alice Springs

ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY

Waltja Tjutangku Palyapayi Aboriginal Corporation (Waltja) works with remote families in the Central Desert region to provide services, social enterprises, cultural maintenance and advocacy. The CEO works under the guidance and direction of the Waltja Board of Directors and is responsible for the effective management and implementation of the organisations strategic direction. This key role will require someone who can walk alongside the Board, listen to and learn from the board, build trust and deliver on agreed priorities.

This is a long-term, full-time opportunity (3-5 year contract) based in Alice Springs for a resilient, understanding and highly motivated person to work to a stable Board in a high functioning organisation. The successful candidate will also have the ability to travel to and camp in remote areas of central Australia.

The CEO position at Waltja is identified as a female specific position for cultural reasons and will be working under the direction of senior Aboriginal women.

ABOUT YOU

The successful CEO will have extensive experience in organisational leadership, excellent cross-cultural skills, demonstrated capability in project management and staff management, and highly developed community advocacy skills. Demonstrated effective decision-making capacity as well as financial management skills and experience in supporting the Directors to maintain good governance are other key aspects of this role.

Ideally, you will have relevant qualifications in community development, social sciences, education or business management and previous experience living and working in another culture and a willingness to walk alongside people and work in the Waltja Way.

You will be a respectful, understanding and adaptable leader. You will combine practical, pragmatic and strategic leadership with strong community development acumen. You will be proactive with demonstrated capacity to lead high quality service delivery and leverage funding opportunities in line with the Waltja Board’s strategic direction.

THE BENEFITS:

This role has high potential for professional achievement in a positive and stable context, along with a personal opportunity to enjoy the unique lifestyle and adventure of Alice Springs.

An appealing salary package (base $148k) will be negotiated with the successful candidate that includes a competitive base salary, superannuation up to 15%, generous leave provisions, relocation assistance, wellbeing and travel reimbursements, salary sacrifice opportunities and more.

Please review the Position Description attached below.

To submit your application click Apply Now.

For an initial confidential discussion call Felicity Blackadder at Matrix on 0466 647 370.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are encouraged to apply.