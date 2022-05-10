Manager - Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme Service

knowmore legal service is opening a new office in Darwin to offer an expanded service for survivors applying for the Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme (TSGRS) and the National Redress Scheme (NRS). We are seeking a Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme Service Manager to join our Organisation in the community legal sector

About knowmore

knowmore is a nation-wide independent community legal centre providing free legal information, advice, representation and referrals, financial counselling and systemic advocacy for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse. Since 2022 our service has expanded to provide legal advice and financial counselling for people applying to the Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme, and free legal advice for survivors of child sexual abuse that are not eligible to apply to the National Redress Scheme. We continue to provide free legal advice and financial counselling in relation to the National Redress Scheme.

knowmore uses a multidisciplinary model bringing together lawyers, intake officers, social workers and counsellors, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander engagement advisors and financial counsellors to provide trauma-informed, client-centred and culturally safe legal assistance to clients. Services are provided through a national phone line and face-to-face services in key locations, supported by a comprehensive program of outreach and community engagement across Australia. knowmore currently has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

About the Role

The Manager provides national oversight to knowmore’s Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme Service, with a focus on ensuring new and returning clients to knowmore receive high quality, trauma-informed, culturally safe financial counselling and legal services. As a national service lead, the Manager coordinates on key community and stakeholder engagement to achieve this aim, and provides expert cultural advice to knowmore in relation to working with Stolen Generation survivors.

The role will also assist with monitoring of the quality of client services, helping to ensure they meet identified standards as per our service delivery model, frameworks and policy and procedure. They will be responsible for ensuring all client record keeping, data and reporting associated with the Service is completed in a timely manner, and to a high-quality standard. Client and community-focused outreach, and intra and interstate travel to office sites is expected to be a regular part of the role.

This role reports to the Director Client Services, and as part of knowmore’s national management team will work closely with the Manager of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Team and our Elder in Residence. Territories Scheme Service staff will have a range of co-reporting relationships as part of knowmore’s multidisciplinary model, and the Manager will be expected to work effectively with all relevant discipline leads to ensure that practice standards are met, and service cohesion is maximised.

Tertiary qualifications are preferred though not required, however significant relevant work experience and a dedication to ensuring Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and communities receive high quality services is what we are seeking.

This is an identified position. To be appointed to this position the applicant must be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person who identifies and is recognised as such within the community in which they live.

Duties and responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities are including but not limited to:

Lead on all cultural and community engagement relevant to the Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme work, and in collaboration with the Manager, Aboriginal Engagement Team and other managers within knowmore;

Support the ongoing provision of effective referral arrangements between knowmore and key stakeholders including Scheme staff and other funded service providers to best meet the needs of clients;

Assist with the development, maintenance and review of service delivery within the model, with a focus on ensuring services are culturally safe and trauma-informed;

Assist with the development of and adherence to data and reporting requirements, practice notes and frameworks, policy and procedures, resources and professional development plans for the service;

Respond to client and stakeholder feedback appropriately, including dealing directly with complex client matters as required and being a point of escalation where appropriate;

Represent knowmore at meetings and in other forums as required;

Identify and maximise the use of appropriate networks, forums, peak bodies and agencies to enhance the performance of knowmore’s functions;

Ensure regular delivery occurs of training for knowmore staff, to better enhance their abilities to work in a culturally safe, trauma-informed way with members of the Stolen Generations;

Ensure that all staff working in the service access required external supports for their mental health and wellbeing, as per knowmore requirements;

Undertake other duties and projects as directed.

Selection Criteria

Relevant tertiary qualification preferred, and/or a minimum three years’ management experience in a similar role;

Sound knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures inclusive of values, protocols and any other issues relevant to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, in urban, rural and remote areas of Australia;

An extensive understanding of the experiences and service needs of Stolen Generation Survivors and their descendants, with a particular focus on the Northern Territory, ACT and Jervis Bay areas;

A strong understanding of intergenerational grief, loss and trauma and its impacts for Stolen Generation Survivors;

Sound understanding of culturally safe and trauma informed practices;

Sound teamwork skills and demonstrated experience working in a multi-disciplinary environment;

Strong communication skills – both verbal and written and confidence in being able to consult and negotiate with individuals and groups within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and government agencies across Australia in a trauma informed manner;

Ability and willingness to travel regularly including to regional and remote communities and intra and interstate, as required. Accordingly, a current driver’s licence is desirable.

Actively manage own workload and proactively manage self-care.

Other Requirements

To be appointed to the role, an applicant must comply with the requirements of any applicable legislation relating to legal practice (i.e. not be a person disqualified from employment by a legal practice) and will also need to meet the entry requirements for professional visitors to correctional centres across Australia.

Holding a satisfactory National Police Records Check and a Working with Children Check.

The role will involve travel to outreach locations, including regional and remote communities, and other office sites and may require travel to other locations on occasions.

Location, Hours and Pay Rate

This role is based in Darwin

Full time hours

Ongoing contract - subject the funding of the knowmore service.

Benefits

A competitive salary commensurate with the not for profit sector is offered together with the availability of salary packaging to achieve a tax effective total salary package. In addition to being a flexible workplace, knowmore offers 10.5% superannuation (0.5% above the SGC), a 37.5 hour working week and 4 weeks annual leave, including annual leave loading.

Employees have access to a training and development opportunities as well as our Employee Assistance Program.

Additionally, knowmore offers the ability to partially work from home to facilitate a balanced work life.

Meet Aunty Glendra

Aunty Glendra Stubbs is a Wiradjuri woman and an Aboriginal Engagement Advisor at knowmore. She has been supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients since knowmore began in 2013. In this video, Aunty Glendra shares her story about working at knowmore and supporting her clients on their journey. View the video at the bottom of this ad.

How to apply

Further Information about knowmore is available at www.knowmore.org.au

If this sounds like an opportunity you would be interested, please click Apply Now.

There is no application closing date for this role, we are keen to proceed with recruitment as soon as possible and interviews may be conducted as applications are received.

The role will be required to satisfactorily complete a National Police Records Check and a Working with Children Check.

Due to the volume of anticipated applications, only successful applicants will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted as applications are received.

Agencies please note: This recruitment assignment is being managed directly by knowmore. We do not require extra assistance at this time.