Manager - Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme Service

Job Summary
- Job posted on: 10th May 2022
- Applications close:
knowmore legal service is opening a new office in Darwin to offer an expanded service for survivors applying for the Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme (TSGRS) and the National Redress Scheme (NRS). We are seeking a Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme Service Manager to join our Organisation in the community legal sector
knowmore is a nation-wide independent community legal centre providing free legal information, advice, representation and referrals, financial counselling and systemic advocacy for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse. Since 2022 our service has expanded to provide legal advice and financial counselling for people applying to the Territories Stolen Generations Redress Scheme, and free legal advice for survivors of child sexual abuse that are not eligible to apply to the National Redress Scheme. We continue to provide free legal advice and financial counselling in relation to the National Redress Scheme.
knowmore uses a multidisciplinary model bringing together lawyers, intake officers, social workers and counsellors, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander engagement advisors and financial counsellors to provide trauma-informed, client-centred and culturally safe legal assistance to clients. Services are provided through a national phone line and face-to-face services in key locations, supported by a comprehensive program of outreach and community engagement across Australia. knowmore currently has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.
The Manager provides national oversight to knowmore’s Territories Stolen Generation Redress Scheme Service, with a focus on ensuring new and returning clients to knowmore receive high quality, trauma-informed, culturally safe financial counselling and legal services. As a national service lead, the Manager coordinates on key community and stakeholder engagement to achieve this aim, and provides expert cultural advice to knowmore in relation to working with Stolen Generation survivors.
The role will also assist with monitoring of the quality of client services, helping to ensure they meet identified standards as per our service delivery model, frameworks and policy and procedure. They will be responsible for ensuring all client record keeping, data and reporting associated with the Service is completed in a timely manner, and to a high-quality standard. Client and community-focused outreach, and intra and interstate travel to office sites is expected to be a regular part of the role.
This role reports to the Director Client Services, and as part of knowmore’s national management team will work closely with the Manager of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Team and our Elder in Residence. Territories Scheme Service staff will have a range of co-reporting relationships as part of knowmore’s multidisciplinary model, and the Manager will be expected to work effectively with all relevant discipline leads to ensure that practice standards are met, and service cohesion is maximised.
Tertiary qualifications are preferred though not required, however significant relevant work experience and a dedication to ensuring Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and communities receive high quality services is what we are seeking.
This is an identified position. To be appointed to this position the applicant must be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person who identifies and is recognised as such within the community in which they live.
Duties and responsibilities are including but not limited to:
A competitive salary commensurate with the not for profit sector is offered together with the availability of salary packaging to achieve a tax effective total salary package. In addition to being a flexible workplace, knowmore offers 10.5% superannuation (0.5% above the SGC), a 37.5 hour working week and 4 weeks annual leave, including annual leave loading.
Employees have access to a training and development opportunities as well as our Employee Assistance Program.
Additionally, knowmore offers the ability to partially work from home to facilitate a balanced work life.
Aunty Glendra Stubbs is a Wiradjuri woman and an Aboriginal Engagement Advisor at knowmore. She has been supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients since knowmore began in 2013. In this video, Aunty Glendra shares her story about working at knowmore and supporting her clients on their journey. View the video at the bottom of this ad.
Further Information about knowmore is available at www.knowmore.org.au
There is no application closing date for this role, we are keen to proceed with recruitment as soon as possible and interviews may be conducted as applications are received.
The role will be required to satisfactorily complete a National Police Records Check and a Working with Children Check.
Due to the volume of anticipated applications, only successful applicants will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted as applications are received.
