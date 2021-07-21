Job Summary
Drummond Street’s youth services (known as the drum) deliver Melbourne Youth Services on behalf of a range of funders across a flexible geographical area. As our youth service footprint includes Carlton, North Melbourne, Kensington, Collingwood and Richmond. However, we are flexible and deliver services in the wider Melbourne area.
We are a dynamic youth focused team, delivering an innovative co-design model in a youth services context. Our model centres young people in the production, delivery and evaluation of our programs. Our values and programs reflect a passion and commitment to achieving social change for young people and the communities they identify as belonging to.
Drummond Street is committed to ensuring our workforce reflects the communities we work within.
First Nations People, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disability, people of colour, public housing residents or people with a lived experience are encouraged to apply.
Drummond Street is committed to prioritising child safety and maintain an understanding our Reportable Conduct Scheme responsibilities (we have a Child Safety Officer and Committee to support this)
This position is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to apply their leadership skills and to influence service delivery and local government. You will actively manage an innovative team and service model, centring young people’s voices. Your responsibilities will include strengthening services on inner city public housing estates, increasing youth friendly spaces and affirmative experiences in “mainstream” services. To do this you will need experience of leading a small team/service and of using project management skills to support others deliver programs.
This role has responsibility for:
For further information, please contact Helen Remington, General Manager - Early Parenting & Youth on 03 9663 6733 or email helen.rimington@ds.org.au, using the subject line: Youth Services Manager enquiry via EthicalJobs.