Youth Services Manager

About us

Drummond Street’s youth services (known as the drum) deliver Melbourne Youth Services on behalf of a range of funders across a flexible geographical area. As our youth service footprint includes Carlton, North Melbourne, Kensington, Collingwood and Richmond. However, we are flexible and deliver services in the wider Melbourne area.

We are a dynamic youth focused team, delivering an innovative co-design model in a youth services context. Our model centres young people in the production, delivery and evaluation of our programs. Our values and programs reflect a passion and commitment to achieving social change for young people and the communities they identify as belonging to.

Drummond Street is committed to ensuring our workforce reflects the communities we work within.

First Nations People, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disability, people of colour, public housing residents or people with a lived experience are encouraged to apply.

Drummond Street is committed to prioritising child safety and maintain an understanding our Reportable Conduct Scheme responsibilities (we have a Child Safety Officer and Committee to support this)

What you will bring:

The ability to provide leadership, supervision and manage a team of young, diverse lived experience workers, who at times will need support.

A realistic, respectful approach to culturally focused youth and community work and a willingness to listen and learn from clients and colleagues

Qualifications in youth work, social work or community development

A demonstrated commitment to Child Safe Standards and knowledge of Reportable Conduct

A passion for and experience in collaborating with young people experiencing complex disadvantage including racism, sexism, Islamophobia, transphobia and homophobia

A demonstrated history of exceeding service and funding agreements

Vision and energy to coordinate planning, promotion, delivery & evaluation of youth programs and centring young people’s knowledge and voices through co-design

About the vacancy

This position is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to apply their leadership skills and to influence service delivery and local government. You will actively manage an innovative team and service model, centring young people’s voices. Your responsibilities will include strengthening services on inner city public housing estates, increasing youth friendly spaces and affirmative experiences in “mainstream” services. To do this you will need experience of leading a small team/service and of using project management skills to support others deliver programs.

This role has responsibility for:

Working with the many arms DS to ensure we meet our contractual obligations and KPIs ensuring our staff are able to fulfil their roles, meet KPIs and connect well in community

Managing the development, promotion, delivery and evaluation of specific youth activities/programs across our multiple settings (we currently have 8 different regular groups running)

Developing and maintaining partnerships and other stakeholder relationships to increase opportunities available for young people

For further information, please contact Helen Remington, General Manager - Early Parenting & Youth on 03 9663 6733 or email helen.rimington@ds.org.au, using the subject line: Youth Services Manager enquiry via EthicalJobs.