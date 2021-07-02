We have some exciting opportunities to join the youth and community team!

First Nations People, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disability, and people of color and/or public housing residents are encouraged to apply. Applicants who have a lived experience are encouraged to apply.

DSS is committed to prioritising child safety, and we adhere to the Reportable Conduct Scheme for organisations.

The Youth and Communities team are recruiting a part time Peer Leader (0.6EFT) to support the delivery of programs and activities for young people aged 8-21 who live on Carlton, North Melbourne and other inner Melbourne Public Housing Estates.

The hours of work for this role is Mondays 11am-7pm, Thursdays 10am-6pm and Fridays 10am – 6pm (7.6 hours per day plus a break), based primarily in North Melbourne and Carlton and with occasional requirements to work from other inner Melbourne sites. The role is a 12-month role contracted until 30/06/2022, with the possibility of extension dependent on funding.

The specific responsibilities of the role include:

Supporting the co-design, planning, delivery and evaluation of the Carlton and North Melbourne Young Mens and Leadership program for young people aged 8-25 from local Public Housing Estates. The programs run across both locations weekly during the school term, but you may be asked to support on other programs at other locations when necessary.

Supporting the co-design planning, delivery and evaluation of school holiday activities

Relationship building with young people and supporting their participation and positive development.

Ensuring safety of young people at program and school holiday activities

To discuss the Peer Leader role please contact Ayub Abdi, Youth Development Practitioner on ayub.abdi@ds.org.au, using the subject line: Peer Leader enquiry via EthicalJobs, or 0436 820 805.