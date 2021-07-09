DURATION until June 30, 2022

Full time 1.0 EFT or Part time 0.8 EFT

First Nations People, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disability, people of colour, public housing residents or people with a lived experience are encouraged to apply

Drummond Street Services is committed to prioritising child safety and adhere to the Reportable Conduct Scheme for organisations.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION:

drummond street is a not-for-profit agency that provides family services, mental health and wellbeing support, relationship counselling, parent support and education for families, children and young people that reflect the diversity of the communities across our different locations.

ds has over 130 years in the development and delivery of innovative services that strengthens families and communities with a strong focus on evidence-based/informed practice and across the prevention and early intervention spectrum of universal and targeted support. The organisation has played a crucial role providing specialist support to members of the LGBTQI community for over thirty years through its Queerspace program.

ROLE:

drummond street has a fantastic opportunity for a full or part time self-directed and highly motivated Finance Officer to join our Corporate Services team in our Carlton office. Reporting to the Corporate Director, you will be responsible for the delivery of high quality financial services to internal clients utilising your strong organisational and time management skills. You will have a proven background in commercial functions of accounts payable, receivable and payroll processing whilst proactively seeking to improve our business with the use of evidence based financial reporting.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS PIVOTAL ROLE INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Accounts Receivable and Payable

Responsible for the accounts payable and receivable functions ensuring accurate coding, compliance with tax laws and our financial reporting acquittal requirements.

Invoices charging customers (funding, recharges, training, any services provided by ds, etc) are to be raised promptly and collection of debtors reviewed monthly.

Processing approved supplier invoices, ensuring relevant authorisation per our delegation policy. To be done on a timely basis with payments being made via Xero on a weekly depending on due date. Where necessary reconcile supplier statements.

Reconciliations of Key Accounts

Assist with the reconciliation of all bank accounts monthly including the daily (working days) monitoring of the Xero Dashboard.

Assist with the reconciliation of all Credit Cards and Reconcile all Petty Cash monthly.

Payroll administration

Assist with and become back-up support to run the fortnightly payrolls with assistance from the Corporate Accountant and other nominated staff.

Assist with and reconcile the payroll for items such as total hours, salary sacrifice and leave taken.

Assist with and review system payroll exception reports monthly e.g. superannuation and tax deductions.

Assist with ensuring all employee payroll information is current on the payroll system and process payroll changes as authorised by delegated authorities.

ESSENTIAL / DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

This role is well suited to someone who is organised, flexible, client-focused and who can effectively manage tasks and deadlines while maintaining a high degree of self-awareness and professionalism. You will also demonstrate a positive and collaborative approach to the delivery of financial services. You do not necessarily need to be a qualified accountant to perform this role however, you will require the following:

Equivalent of 2 years proven experience in a similar position

Proficient in the use of Xero accounting software (or equivalent)

Excellent knowledge of and proficiency in the use of MS Office applications

Ability to work autonomously and flexibly

Sound written and verbal communications skills

Position Description is available below.

For further information, please contact Lina Maiale – Corporate Accountant on 03 9663 6733.