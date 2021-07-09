Job Summary
- Job posted on: 9th Jul 2021
- Applications close:
drummond street is a not-for-profit agency that provides family services, mental health and wellbeing support, relationship counselling, parent support and education for families, children and young people that reflect the diversity of the communities across our different locations.
ds has over 130 years in the development and delivery of innovative services that strengthens families and communities with a strong focus on evidence-based/informed practice and across the prevention and early intervention spectrum of universal and targeted support. The organisation has played a crucial role providing specialist support to members of the LGBTQI community for over thirty years through its Queerspace program.
drummond street has a fantastic opportunity for a full or part time self-directed and highly motivated Finance Officer to join our Corporate Services team in our Carlton office. Reporting to the Corporate Director, you will be responsible for the delivery of high quality financial services to internal clients utilising your strong organisational and time management skills. You will have a proven background in commercial functions of accounts payable, receivable and payroll processing whilst proactively seeking to improve our business with the use of evidence based financial reporting.
Accounts Receivable and Payable
Reconciliations of Key Accounts
Payroll administration
This role is well suited to someone who is organised, flexible, client-focused and who can effectively manage tasks and deadlines while maintaining a high degree of self-awareness and professionalism. You will also demonstrate a positive and collaborative approach to the delivery of financial services. You do not necessarily need to be a qualified accountant to perform this role however, you will require the following:
Position Description is available below.
For further information, please contact Lina Maiale – Corporate Accountant on 03 9663 6733.