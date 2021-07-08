Child and Family Practitioner - Mental Health (Wyndham/ Brimbank)

DURATION until June 30, 2022

Full time 1.0 EFT

First Nations People and people from Culturally Diverse Communities, LGBTIQ+ people and people with disability are encouraged to apply

Applicants who have a lived experience are encouraged to apply

Committed to prioritising child safety and adhere to the Reportable Conduct Scheme for organisations.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION:

drummond street services (DS) is a not-for-profit agency that provides family services, mental health and wellbeing support, relationship counselling, parent support and education for families, children and young people that reflect the diversity of the communities across our different locations.

drummond street has over 127 years in the development and delivery of innovative services that strengthens families and communities with a strong focus on evidence-based/informed practice and across the prevention and early intervention spectrum of universal and targeted support.

drummond street has played a crucial role providing specialist support to members of the LGBTQI community for over thirty years through its Queerspace program.

ROLE:

drummond street has a fantastic opportunity for a Child and Family Practitioner to join the team in the Western Region in our Hoppers Crossing location.

Reporting to the Western Manager, you'll be responsible for the delivery of high quality child and family focused prevention and intervention services.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS PIVOTAL ROLE INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Providing centre-based and outreach support to reduce risk and increase protective factors for children, young people, and their families

Conducting psycho-social assessments of family-based risk and protective factors associated with child mental health outcomes

Utilising evidence-based prevention and early intervention strategies that are holistic and family centred

Facilitating educational and therapeutic groups and seminars

Developing and delivering training to community members, partners and the broader sector

ESSENTIAL / DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

To qualify, you will hold relevant tertiary qualifications in the fields of social work, family therapy or psychology, as well as a strong working background in the mental health and/or family services sectors. Demonstrated knowledge and application of a range of therapeutic approaches for individuals, couples, families and young people will be essential.

This role is well suited to someone who is organised, flexible, client-focused and who can effectively manage tasks and deadlines while maintaining a high degree of self-awareness and professionalism. You will also demonstrate a positive, creative and collaborative approach to the delivery of support services.

As a reflection of our values and mission, we are a non-discriminatory organisation that delivers universal and targeted interventions to families, individuals, adults, children, youth and diverse communities. We are seeking candidates who embody these values and who have particular

Position Description available on website www.ds.org.au.

For further information, please contact Nat Oska, Program Manager – Western Region on 03 9663 6733.