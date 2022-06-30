Financial Counsellor - Position of Mob Strong

The organisation

Financial Rights Legal Centre Inc (Financial Rights) is a community based legal centre in Surry Hills specialising in helping consumers of financial services, particularly credit, banking, insurance and debt. The centre focuses on issues that affect vulnerable and disadvantaged consumers.

Since 2018, Financial Rights has been operating Mob Strong Debt Help (“Mob Strong”). Mob Strong is a free nationwide legal advice and financial counselling program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The program specialises in supporting people with debts from consumer loans (such as credit cards, pay day loans and car loans), banking, debt recovery and insurance (including car, home, travel, life and funeral) insurance in a culturally safe manner.

The role

We are seeking to employ an enthusiastic Financial Counsellor for a full-time 12 month contract with potential option to renew. We strongly encourage Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people to apply. The centre operates a hybrid working model; remote working arrangements will be considered.

The Mob Strong Financial Counsellor will provide telephone financial counselling, information, options and referral to First Nations people nationally, with particular priority given to people who are disadvantaged as a result of language, literacy barriers, geographical isolation, low income, trauma, disability or related factors. The role will provide advocacy and assistance to clients to empower them to find solutions to their financial problems. Please see the position description for further details on the role.

Rewards and Benefits

Join a small, passionate, highly engaged team

Flexible work arrangements including 7 hour work days

7 days’ time in lieu on top of 4 weeks annual leave

Salary range $77,584-$85,382 plus 10.5% superannuation contribution

The successful applicant will

Hold or be eligible to hold accreditation as a financial counsellor with the Financial Counselling Association of NSW (FCAN)

Sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and culture, including issues affecting First Nations peoples

Shows respect for, observance and compliance with Aboriginal cultural protocols, practice and ceremony

Have a passion for social justice, systemic, aptitude for advocacy and awareness of the social context of clients

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Be able to work both independently and as part of a broader team

Comply with NSW current public health orders and requirements with COVID vaccination

If you have any questions, please call 02 9212 4216 or email jobs@financialrights.org.au using the subject line: Financial Counsellor - Position of Mob Strong application via EthicalJobs.