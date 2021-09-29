Policy Officer (Identified)

ABOUT CHIA NSW

The Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA NSW) is the industry peak body for registered, not-for-profit community housing providers in NSW. The organisation was founded in 1993 to represent the interests of professional community housing organisations and to provide support and resources for their further development.

CHIA NSW works with its members to build a sustainable and growing community housing sector that is focused on delivering great outcomes for our tenants and the communities in which they live. Our members provide social and affordable housing to individuals and families throughout NSW.

Over the past 25 years, CHIA NSW has expanded its business to anticipate and respond to the needs of its members and stakeholders, and to support the organisation’s independence and viability. CHIA NSW provides advice to members, government, and potential partners on the best ways to expand the industry’s activities and meet the highest standards of service to tenants, applicants, and communities. The organisation provides a wide range of good practice advice, information, and resourcing to support members’ Boards of Directors, management, and staff. The organisation anticipates and supports members’ directions and aspirations with effective research, policy development and analysis on key issues affecting the growth of the industry, and strategies to support the changing business of the industry.

CHIA NSW has been active working with the Aboriginal Community Housing sector since 2012, providing multiple rounds of training and capacity building as well as supporting the establishment of an industry peak body, the Aboriginal Community Housing Industry Association NSW (ACHIA NSW), which was incorporated in 2020.

In 2021, CHIA NSW commenced the implementation of our inaugural Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, which is available here. As part of our organisational commitment to Reconciliation, CHIA NSW is strongly committed to creating a culturally safe and inclusive workplace and providing opportunities for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees.

ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY:

The Policy Officer will be responsible to the Senior Policy Officer for coordinating and undertaking specific policy projects and for helping co-ordinate the sector’s involvement in policy and debate. Other roles will include assisting with our stakeholder and member engagement, supporting our media and communication work, and supporting our advocacy work.

The Policy Officer will also contribute to the development and organisation of CHIA NSW’s major events such as the CHIA NSW conference, CHIA Exchanges, and other online events.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential

This is an identified position and applicants must provide Confirmation of Aboriginality

Undergraduate degree in social sciences or related discipline and/or equivalent experience

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong analytical skills and critical thinking skills

Ability to engage and consult with a wide range of stakeholders

At least 2-3 years of experience in policy analysis or advocacy preferably in the not-for-profit sector

Sound understanding of State Government and the process of policy development

Alignment with values-based organisations and the aims of the community housing sector

Strong organisational and time management skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a cross-functional team

Please contact Caitlin McDowell, Head of Policy, with any queries about the role by emailing recruitment@communityhousing.org.au using the subject line: Policy Officer (Identified) enquiry via EthicalJobs.

Acknowledgement of Country

The Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA NSW) is honoured to work on the ancestral lands of the Gadigal People. CHIA NSW acknowledges that the land is, was, and always will be Aboriginal land. We recognise the Gadigal people as the custodians of the lands, seas and waterways and celebrate their strength, history, and enduring culture.