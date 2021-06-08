Are you looking for an opportunity to work for an organisation that makes a difference and gives back to the community? A rewarding and challenging career, in a fashion forward business with a cause? A chance to show off your ability to manage and control inventory, with a young and vibrant team? The we want you to join our team as our Warehouse Manager!

If you have a passion for fashion and are looking to work for an organisation whose purpose is to influence social change that promotes equity so that Aboriginal people feel seen and heard, then we want to meet you!

Founded by two health professionals with a keen interest for fashion and a desire to give back to the community, Clothing The Gaps was born. An Aboriginal owned and led social enterprise based in Melbourne with a global presence, a fresh and dynamic fashion label that celebrates Aboriginal people and culture.

We produce merch with a meaning and encourage people to wear their values on their tee.

We are looking for a dynamic, vibrant person with a spark to join our team to work within our warehouse and logistics operations.

This position will have several responsibilities so there is no chance any day will be slow!

We are looking for someone to undertake the following tasks:

Manage the overall operations of the warehouse and logistics for the organisation

Lead, mentor and develop a medium sized team of passionate young people

Take responsibility for stock and inventory management

Keep everyone safe by ensuring compliance with health and safety

Manage budgets, rostering and the warehouse processes and systems

Utilise your extensive Shopify and E-commerce experience

Located in vibrant Brunswick, this full-time position will keep you occupied Monday through to Friday. You will bring reliability to the team, be self-motivated with solid warehousing and logistics skills and experience.

Key Selection Criteria

Tell us about your Warehouse Management experience. Describe your experience of leading and managing teams. Tell us about your experience with fulfilment, inventory, and e-commerce systems. Please share with us any experience you have working alongside the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community.

Effective organisation and time management are also crucial skills that will assist you in securing this exciting and rewarding position.

Passionate candidates with the right attitude and experience please click apply now.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants highly encouraged to apply.

Please note only shortlisted candidates who meet the above requirements will be contacted.

For more information, please see Position Description attached.