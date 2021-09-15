An opportunity has arisen for an outstanding candidate to join the Australian Press Council as Complaints and Governance Officer.

The Australian Press Council was established in 1976 and is responsible for promoting high standards of media practice, community access to information of public interest and freedom of expression through the media. The Press Council is also the principal body with responsibility for responding to complaints about Australian newspapers, magazines and associated digital outlets.

More information about the Press Council is available on its website: www.presscouncil.org.au

Key responsibilities

The Complaints and Governance Officer will mainly be responsible for assisting the Director of Complaints with the complaints-handling work of the Press Council, including: