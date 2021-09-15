Job Summary
- Job posted on: 15th Sep 2021
- Applications close:
An opportunity has arisen for an outstanding candidate to join the Australian Press Council as Complaints and Governance Officer.
The Australian Press Council was established in 1976 and is responsible for promoting high standards of media practice, community access to information of public interest and freedom of expression through the media. The Press Council is also the principal body with responsibility for responding to complaints about Australian newspapers, magazines and associated digital outlets.
More information about the Press Council is available on its website: www.presscouncil.org.au
The Complaints and Governance Officer will mainly be responsible for assisting the Director of Complaints with the complaints-handling work of the Press Council, including:
The Complaints and Governance Officer will also assist the Executive Director (and the Chair) in preparing Council and committee papers, drafting agendas and minutes of meetings, maintaining corporate registers and performing other corporate governance and compliance activities as required.
Law degree required.
It will also be an advantage to be familiar with the principles of administrative law and procedural fairness, the principles of Alternative Dispute Resolution and have an understanding of the print and digital media industry.
The successful candidate must demonstrate competence or potential at a high level in the following areas:
The successful candidate will need to be:
The successful candidate normally will report to the Director of Complaints on complaint matters, and will work under the supervision of other senior staff when focusing on other areas of work, as determined by the Executive Director.
Salary will be in the vicinity of $80,000 pa including super and depending on skills and qualifications.
For all enquiries regarding this position, please contact Yvette Lamont, Executive Director or Paul Nangle, Director of Complaints on (02) 9261 1930.
Applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are especially welcome.