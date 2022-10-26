About the role

Penrith Women’s Health Centre (PWHC) is looking to recruit a qualified and experienced Nurse Practitioner to work from our beautiful new health and wellbeing social enterprise hub in Lethbridge Street Penrith.

All PWHC services are provided through a client-centred, trauma-informed, culturally appropriate model of care.

Although we are an independent NFP organisation, we will match the NSW Health public sector nurses award pay rates, as we are serious about attracting high-calibre applicants and understand the value of Nurse Practitioners in our service.

The role is initially funded to 30 June 2023, with an expectation of extension subject to ongoing funding.

The successful applicant will initially work part time, up to 28 hours per fortnight, with days and hours negotiable for the right applicant. There is an expectation that as demand for clinical services grows, increased hours will be offered to enable clinical healthcare services to be offered 5 days per week (Monday to Friday).

It is a condition of employment in the role that the successful applicant is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will comply with PWHC’s COVID safe plans.

About Working with Penrith Women’s Health Centre

PWHC has recently relocated to new premises in Lethbridge Street, and are in the process of establishing a beautifully renovated health and wellbeing social enterprise hub for women in the Penrith area.

The premises will soon offer a range of indoor and outdoor spaces, site-wide wifi, hot-desks, onsite-café/meeting/wellness centre where you can connect with colleagues, and where clients can access a range of health and wellbeing services in a fresh, safe, convenient, inviting and empowering environment. The site has easy access to all-day parking and public transport.

The organisation has undergone considerable change in the past 18 months, including an organisational restructure and a complete digital transformation embracing a range of the latest cloud-based software applications which enables our team members to work smarter, not harder, and reach more clients in need of our services.

As a charity and not-for-profit organisation, our employees can salary package up to $15,900 each Fringe Benefit Tax (FBT) year for general living expenses, with the full benefit amount going to employees. General living expenses covers many of the everyday expenses you would usually pay such as groceries, petrol, mortgage, rent or school fees, etc.

In addition, PWHC provides all team members with fully funded independent external professional supervision, free 24/7 confidential Employee Assistance Program, as well as an annual subscription to the Calm App, plus up to $1,500 per year for professional development.

If you are looking for a new challenge and would like to become part of creating something special, working in a dynamic and supportive team, and are interested in contributing to building a positive workplace culture, please apply now.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

If you wish to know more about the role please contact Kath Skinner (PWHC CEO) via email (Kath.Skinner@pwhc.org.au) using the subject line: Nurse Practitioner enquiry via EthicalJobs.

If you wish to know more about the recruitment and selection process, please contact Dayle Schirripa via email (staffingandsafetysolutions@gmail.com).

A position description is attached.