Massage Therapist

About the role

Penrith Women’s Health Centre (PWHC) is looking to recruit two qualified and experienced Massage Therapists to work from our beautiful newly renovated health and wellbeing social enterprise hub in Lethbridge Street Penrith.

Our massage Services focus on empowering and strengthen women’s overall health; and supports the needs of our clients who experience chronic pain or illness.

The service prioritise access for disadvantaged groups and targeting clients with the following:

Anxiety;

Stress; and

Musculoskeletal conditions.

All PWHC services are provided through a client-centred, trauma-informed, culturally appropriate model of care.

The role/s are initially funded to 30 June 2023, with an expectation that they will be extended subject to ongoing funding and establishment of our fee-for-services offering.

The successful applicants will initially work part time, one to two day per week. There is an expectation that as demand for massage services grows, increased hours will be offered to enable massage therapy to be offered 5 days per week (Monday to Friday).

It is a condition of employment in the role that the successful applicant is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will comply with PWHC’s COVID safe plans.

About Working with Penrith Women’s Health Centre

PWHC has recently relocated to new premises in Lethbridge Street, and are in the process of establishing a beautifully renovated health and wellbeing social enterprise hub for women in the Penrith area.

The premises will soon offer a range of indoor and outdoor spaces, site-wide wifi, hot-desks, onsite-café/meeting/wellness centre where you can connect with colleagues, and where clients can access a range of health and wellbeing services in a fresh, safe, convenient, inviting and empowering environment. The site has easy access to all-day parking and public transport.

The organisation has undergone considerable change in the past 18 months, including an organisational restructure and a complete digital transformation embracing a range of the latest cloud-based software applications to enable our team members to work smarter, not harder, and reach more clients in need of our services.

PWHC provides all team members free 24/7 confidential Employee Assistance Program, as well as an annual subscription to the Calm App, plus up to $1,500 per year for professional development.

If you are looking for a new challenge and would like to become part of creating something special, working in a dynamic and supportive team, and are interested in contributing to building a positive workplace culture, please apply now.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

If you wish to know more about the role please contact Kath Skinner (PWHC CEO) via email Kath.Skinner@pwhc.org.au using the subject line: Massage Therapist enquiry via EthicalJobs.

If you wish to know more about the recruitment and selection process, please contact Dayle Schirripa via email (staffingandsafetysolutions@gmail.com).

A position description is attached.