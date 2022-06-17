Organisational Environment

Launchpad Youth Community Inc. is a Specialist Homelessness Service that has been supporting young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the inner city of Sydney for over 20 years. Launchpad aims to provide a wide range of services and opportunities to enhance young people’s capacity so they can participate, engage and belong in the community.

We support people with complex needs, though wrap around integrated case work and coordination of support with other aligned and relevant agencies. Through a strengths based and trauma informed approach, Launchpad works with young people in a client centred way, enhancing the capacity of young people to be at the centre of the decision making, and supporting them as they move through different pathways out of homelessness or risk of.

Whilst employed by Launchpad as the Home agency of employment, you are also employed to work within a consortium framework.

The consortium will employ staff individually, however, they will come together as a team of multi skilled practitioners with both therapeutic and integrated casework skills to deliver services to young people in the inner city of Sydney.

Purpose of position

To deliver client centred early intervention, prevention, case management, outreach, tenancy, and support services to support young people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness in the City of Sydney local government area.

The Outreach Case Manager -tenancy support position will lead the service in the delivery of tenancy support responses to young people to sustain their tenancy.

Oversee the coordination of tenancy management and support case managers with day-to-day tenancy maintenance.

The Outreach Case Manager- Tenancy will manage and co-ordinate the interview process for transitional vacancies and keep up to date spreadsheets of all tenancies.

In addition this position will work closely with leading community housing providers and also manage a reduced case load of clients for case management.

Key accountabilities

Lead the service in the delivery of tenancy support responses to young people to sustain their tenancy.

Provide individual client centred casework and case management support to young people with complex trauma histories and complex needs, including mental health and AOD issues.

Provide assertive outreach to the client where required, including where they reside, recreate and access other services

Provide support to the client to maintain tenancy/housing longer term in partnership with property managers from community housing providers

Participate in Cross Agency Case Management Groups as required

Provide intake and assessment for new and existing young people and comprehensive referral pathways to other SHS, mainstream and housing agencies.

Be culturally aware and able to support culturally diverse, Aboriginal and Torres strait Islander and gender and sexuality diverse young people.

Provide support for young people to return to their community of origin where appropriate

Facilitate access to brokerage funds where required

Provide support for young people to continue or access education, employment and training options.

Liaise with mental health/AOD/ and other relevant professionals to improve support provision, access and services to the identified target group.

Arrange community networking for the young person to encourage positive interactions in a safe and supportive environment

Experience:

At least 3 years’ experience in case management of clients with complex needs, experiencing homelessness including sound knowledge of integrated case management theory and best practice principles for young people.

Essential Selection Criteria

Demonstrated experience in providing tenancy support to young people at risk of homelessness

Demonstrated ability to manage complex caseloads, effectively plan and prioritise work with multiple priorities.

Demonstrated experience working within the Specialist Homelessness Service sector and strong tenancy support skills.

Demonstrated working knowledge of the youth sector, Juvenile Justice, Out of Home Care system and protection agencies and Specialist Homelessness Services.

Experience in the homelessness services field and working knowledge of the Going Home Staying Home reform, program, and guidelines.

Demonstrated ability to utilise established referral pathways and use trauma-informed and strengths-based approach to achieve client outcomes.

Demonstrated ability to work with Culturally Diverse clients and Aboriginal clients.

Excellent communication skills, including written and verbal presentation skills, diplomatic and effective liaison, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and show initiative, as well as take direction well and work as part of a team.

Ability to provide detailed reports and collect statistics for program evaluation.

A current NSW Drivers licence.

Excellent IT skills in programs including Microsoft Office, Excel, Power Point and Access.

Evidence of Covid-19 vaccination.

Education

Recognised Tertiary qualifications in social work, or a relevant field

Or

Equivalent experience in the field of practice

Desirable Selection Criteria

Experience in CIMS data management and recording.

Experience in case management with young parents/and families.

Understanding and knowledge of issues such as family restoration processes, child protection requirements, parenting and living skills, domestic and family violence, child abuse & neglect, mental health, drug and alcohol, budgeting.

Public Speaking, report writing skills.

Launchpad Youth Community is an Equal Opportunity employer and strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as people of diverse genders and sexualities to apply.

All prospective employees will need to pass a Working With Children Check and provide a National Police Check.

A position description is attached.