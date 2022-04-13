Organisational Environment

Launchpad Youth Community Inc. is a Specialist Homelessness Service that has been supporting young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the inner city of Sydney for over 20 years. Launchpad aims to provide a wide range of services and opportunities to enhance young people’s capacity so they can participate, engage and belong in the community.

We support people with complex needs, though wrap around integrated case work and coordination of support with other aligned and relevant agencies. Through a strengths based and trauma informed approach, Launchpad works with young people in a client centred way, enhancing the capacity of young people to be at the centre of the decision making, and supporting them as they move through different pathways out of homelessness or risk of.

Whilst employed by Launchpad as the Home agency of employment, you are also employed to work within a consortium framework.

The consortium will employ staff individually, however, they will come together as a team of multi skilled practitioners with both therapeutic and integrated casework skills to deliver services to young people in the inner city of Sydney.

Purpose of position

To deliver client centred early intervention, prevention, case management, outreach, tenancy, and support services to support young people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness in the City of Sydney local government area.

The Outreach Case Manager -tenancy support position will lead the service in the delivery of tenancy support responses to young people to sustain their tenancy.

Oversee the coordination of tenancy management and support case managers with day-to-day tenancy maintenance.

The Outreach Case Manager- Tenancy will manage and co-ordinate the interview process for transitional vacancies and keep up to date spreadsheets of all tenancies.

In addition this position will work closely with leading community housing providers and also manage a reduced case load of clients for case management.

Key accountabilities

Provide individual client centred casework and case management support to young people with complex trauma histories and complex needs, including mental health and AOD issues.

Provide assertive outreach to the client where required, including where they reside, recreate and access other services.

Provide support to the client to maintain tenancy/housing longer term in partnership with property managers from community housing providers.

Participate in Cross Agency Case Management Groups as required.

Provide intake and assessment for new and existing young people and comprehensive referral pathways to other SHS, mainstream and housing agencies.

Be culturally aware and able to support culturally diverse, Aboriginal and Torres strait Islander and gender and sexuality diverse young people.

Provide support for young people to return to their community of origin where appropriate.

Facilitate access to brokerage funds where required.

Provide support for young people to continue or access education, employment and training options.

Prevention and early intervention of homelessness

Continue to deliver case management services for young people who are re-housed after becoming homeless and support them to stay housed.

Deliver Early intervention and prevention strategies.

Provide outreach tenancy support where required.

Identify and support young people who are at imminent risk of homelessness to remain safely in their existing housing or to secure stable housing.

Develop a private rental brokerage program to increase access to private rental market for young people.

Homelessness service responses

Provide direct support and case management service to young people in crisis and respond to their immediate needs.

Lead the work for crisis responses to homeless young people.

Assist young people who are homeless to be rapidly and safely rehoused.

Facilitate access for young people in crisis with appropriate accommodation and support to access stable housing.

Administration

Maintain accurate written records, statistics and reports.

Maintain data collection and contribute to funding body reports as required.

Work in a highly responsive, proactive and innovative way with young people.

Participate in staff meetings, training and other forums as required.

Maintain your own professional development in consultation with your manager.

Perform other duties as required.

General Launchpad Accountabilities

Work as part of the wider Launchpad team displaying effective team membership by assisting with and participating in whole of service events and supporting events run by other Launchpad programs.

Attend all Launchpad Staff Meetings, team building days etc. and relevant interagency meetings.

Participate in training and performance appraisals as required.

Meet fortnightly for supervision with the Manager Casework Team.

Perform all duties in accordance with the Launchpad code of conduct and the Launchpad policies and procedures and philosophy.

Perform all duties in line with EEO policy and OH&S safety standards, ethical practice principles and a commitment to the principles of cultural diversity.

Experience:

At least 3 years’ experience in case management of clients with complex needs, experiencing homelessness including sound knowledge of integrated case management theory and best practice principles for young people.

Essential Selection Criteria

Demonstrated experience in providing tenancy support to young people at risk of homelessness.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex caseloads, effectively plan and prioritise work with multiple priorities.

Demonstrated experience working within the Specialist Homelessness Service sector and strong tenancy support skills.

Demonstrated working knowledge of the youth sector, Juvenile Justice, Out of Home Care system and protection agencies and Specialist Homelessness Services.

Experience in the homelessness services field and working knowledge of the Going Home Staying Home reform, program, and guidelines.

Demonstrated ability to utilise established referral pathways and use trauma-informed and strengths-based approach to achieve client outcomes.

Demonstrated ability to work with Culturally Diverse clients and Aboriginal clients.

Excellent communication skills, including written and verbal presentation skills, diplomatic and effective liaison, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and show initiative, as well as take direction well and work as part of a team.

Ability to provide detailed reports and collect statistics for program evaluation.

A current NSW Drivers licence.

Excellent IT skills in programs including Microsoft Office, Excel, Power Point and Access.

Education

Recognised Tertiary qualifications in social work, or a relevant field or;

Equivalent experience in the field of practice.

Desirable Selection Criteria

Experience in CIMS data management and recording.

Experience in case management with young parents/and families.

Understanding and knowledge of issues such as family restoration processes, child protection requirements, parenting and living skills, domestic and family violence, child abuse & neglect, mental health, drug and alcohol, budgeting.

Public Speaking, report writing skills.

Launchpad Youth Community is an Equal Opportunity employer and strongly encourages Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as people of diverse genders and sexualities to apply.

All prospective employees will need to pass a Working With Children Check and provide a National Police Check.

A position description is attached.