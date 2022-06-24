About the role

The KYC Communications Officer is a key role within KYC, responsible for developing, promoting and monitoring strategic and effective content to engage young people, community, the youth sector and government about KYC’s activities and advocacy, including projects like Ngaga-dji and the Koorie Youth Summit.

You will work in a fast-paced environment, be passionate about using strengths-based language and be skilled at managing a number of tasks at the same time.

ABOUT THE KOORIE YOUTH COUNCIL (KYC)

The Koorie Youth Council (KYC) is the representative body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Victoria. Guided by an Executive of 15 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people and our state-wide members, KYC values the diversity and strength of young people as decision-makers. KYC advocates to government and community to advance the rights and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. By hosting events like the annual Koorie Youth Summit, KYC brings Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people together to amplify their voices for social change.

The KYC is auspiced by Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic).

ABOUT THE YOUTH AFFAIRS COUNCIL VICTORIA (YACVIC)

Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic) is the peak body and leading policy advocate on young people’s issues in Victoria. YACVic’s vision is that the rights of young people in Victoria are respected, and they are active, visible and valued in their communities. YACVic is an independent, for-purpose, member-driven organisation that represents young people (aged 12–25 years) and the sector that works with them.

YACVic provides additional targeted advocacy and services through our key services, YACVic Rural and our auspiced partners Youth Disability Advocacy Service and the Koorie Youth Council.

Major Duties

Continue implementation and monitoring of KYC’s communications strategy.

Create and maintain written copy, video, photographic and graphic content across all KYC communications including social media, email and websites.

Create promotional and marketing content using Adobe Creative Suite (or Canva) for online and print.

Connect and work with artists to develop branding and content for KYC initiatives and projects, such as the Koorie Youth Summit branding and logo.

Coordinate and produce regular digital communications for the KYC network using Mailchimp and similar platforms to grow, mobilise and organise our network.

Monitor KYC’s social media channels to ensure a safe and inclusive digital space for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people.

Write formal media releases, reports and organisational statements.

Work with media and journalists to increase the publication of KYC’s work to improve our reach and media profile.

Monitor and evaluate KYC’s communications using analytics and campaign evaluation for evidence-based communications work.

Maintain consistent strengths-based language across all KYC communications. For an example of strengths-based language, see www.ngaga-djiproject.org.au

Any other duties the employer may assign to you, having regard to your skills, training and experience.

Employment Conditions

YACVic is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People with disability, people from culturally and/or linguistically diverse backgrounds, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply for this position.

YACVic promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children and young people, and takes child protection very seriously. All employees are subject to screening and assessment against child safety standards, including rigorous background, identity and reference checks. The successful applicant will require a current Working with Children Check and Police Check (costs reimbursed) and must agree to adhere to our child safe policy and code of conduct.

To be eligible to apply for this position you must be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, a permanent resident or hold a valid work permit or visa.

