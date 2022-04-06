Header

We found 10 Ethical Jobs matching "United Workers' Union"

Industrial Officer - New South Wales

United Workers Union
Sydney

 > CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs Sydney

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Industrial Officers in WA, SA & NSW.

Industrial Officer - South Australia

United Workers Union
Adelaide

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Industrial Officers in WA, SA & NSW.

Industrial Officer - Western Australia

United Workers Union
Perth

 > CBD, Inner & Western Suburbs Perth

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Industrial Officers in WA, SA & NSW.

Lead Industrial Officer - NSW / ACT

United Workers Union
Sydney

 > CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs Sydney

The United Workers Union is seeking a highly motivated Industrial Officer to lead our NSW/ACT Industrial team, to be based in Sydney.

Organisers - Victoria

United Workers Union
Melbourne

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Organisers in VIC. Candidates with experience in union or related organising and campaigning will be highly regarded.

Organisers - New South Wales

United Workers Union
Sydney

 > CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs Sydney

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Organisers in NSW. Candidates with experience in union or related organising and campaigning will be highly regarded.

Member Rights Officer - SA

United Workers Union
Adelaide

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated individuals to work in our Member Rights Team in SA.

4 days left to apply

Members Rights Officer - Contract - SA

United Workers Union
Adelaide

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated individuals to work in our Member Rights Team in SA on a 12month fixed term contract.

4 days left to apply

Project Officer - UnionSmart - NSW

United Workers Union
Melbourne

 > CBD & Inner Suburbs Melbourne

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Project Officer. This role is based in any state in Australia and is for fixed term of 12-months.

Last day to apply

Project Officer - UnionSmart - VIC

United Workers Union
Melbourne

 > CBD & Inner Suburbs Melbourne

The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Project Officer. This role is based in any state in Australia and is for fixed term of 12-months.

Last day to apply

