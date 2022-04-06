Ethical Jobs matching "United Workers' Union"
We found 10 Ethical Jobs matching "United Workers' Union"
Industrial Officer - New South Wales
Sydney
> CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs Sydney
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Industrial Officers in WA, SA & NSW.
Industrial Officer - South Australia
Adelaide
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Industrial Officers in WA, SA & NSW.
Industrial Officer - Western Australia
Perth
> CBD, Inner & Western Suburbs Perth
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Industrial Officers in WA, SA & NSW.
Lead Industrial Officer - NSW / ACT
Sydney
> CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs Sydney
The United Workers Union is seeking a highly motivated Industrial Officer to lead our NSW/ACT Industrial team, to be based in Sydney.
Organisers - Victoria
Melbourne
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Organisers in VIC. Candidates with experience in union or related organising and campaigning will be highly regarded.
Organisers - New South Wales
Sydney
> CBD, Inner West & Eastern Suburbs Sydney
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Organisers in NSW. Candidates with experience in union or related organising and campaigning will be highly regarded.
Member Rights Officer - SA
Adelaide
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated individuals to work in our Member Rights Team in SA.
Members Rights Officer - Contract - SA
Adelaide
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated individuals to work in our Member Rights Team in SA on a 12month fixed term contract.
Project Officer - UnionSmart - NSW
Melbourne
> CBD & Inner Suburbs Melbourne
The United Workers Union is seeking highly motivated Project Officer. This role is based in any state in Australia and is for fixed term of 12-months.